Image Credit : Kia and Hyundai website

Because of its reasonable price range, the mid-size SUV market in India has been booming. if you have already decided to buy one and are unsure about the options available for less than Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. So don't worry; we've got you covered.

The best tech-loaded mid-size SUVs that fit within the aforementioned price range and have a tonne of amazing features and cutting-edge technology are included in this comprehensive post.