Kia Seltos to Hyundai Creta: 6 best tech-loaded mid-size SUVs below Rs 15 lakh
Explore top tech-loaded mid-size SUVs available in India within Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. This guide covers popular models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra Thar Roxx, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, highlighting their features and specifications.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Because of its reasonable price range, the mid-size SUV market in India has been booming. if you have already decided to buy one and are unsure about the options available for less than Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. So don't worry; we've got you covered.
The best tech-loaded mid-size SUVs that fit within the aforementioned price range and have a tonne of amazing features and cutting-edge technology are included in this comprehensive post.
Hyundai Creta
Although the Hyundai Creta may seem like a rather standard choice given its price range, it is actually a reasonably priced vehicle. With a completely LED system at both ends, aggressive lines, and a sleek road presence, the vehicle stands out thanks to its stunning state statement.
The initial cost of this item is Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It meets the demands of both urban and highway driving.
The 1.5-liter petrol engine produces a maximum power of 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-liter diesel and 1.4-liter turbocharged petrol engines produce a maximum power of 140 PS and 242 Nm of torque and 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque, respectively.
Kia Seltos
The Kia Seltos model has offered the company stability and remarkable sales statistics ever since it was introduced to the Indian market. The mid-size SUV is renowned for its cutting-edge technology, remarkable fuel economy, and enduring driving experience. It is available for purchase for Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom).
The car was introduced by the firm with a variety of engine options. A 1.5-liter petrol engine, a 1.5-liter diesel engine, and a 1.4-liter turbocharged unit power it.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
In the event that you are among the clients who like both city driving and off-roading. One sensible choice for you would be the five-door Mahindra Thar Roxx. The highest model costs Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom), while the entry-level variant starts at Rs 12.99 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
It is among the company's best-selling items across the board. It has several cutting-edge technologies, good passenger capacity, and an outstanding mileage rating. The highest variation costs Rs. 14.14 lakh, while the base model starts at Rs. 8.69 lakh.
Skoda Kushaq
The Skoda Kushaq is the ideal mid-size SUV if you don't like the VW emblem but yet want a stylish vehicle. The engine, platform, gearbox, and many other components of the Kushaq and Taigun are all identical.
Customers may select from four models, including the automatic version, of the Skoda Kushaq, which is priced somewhat lower than the Taigun and falls inside the Rs 15 lakh budget. A compelling argument for picking the Skoda Kushaq above any of its rivals is the vehicle's high build quality.
MG Astor
MG Astor is the ideal option if you don't want to use South Korean, Indian, hybrid, or even German engineering or design. The Astor, which starts at Rs 10.51 lakh ex-showroom, comes with a personal attendant to keep the driver interested.
Either a 1.5-liter petrol engine or a 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol engine powers the MG Astor. The available technology (including ADAS) plus the MG Astor's sleek design make it an appealing option when compared to other midsize SUVs.