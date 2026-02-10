5 Best Automatic Cars Under ₹10 Lakh in India You Can Buy Now
Automatic Cars Under ₹10 Lakh: Discover 5 affordable automatic cars in India with smooth 5-speed or CVT gearboxes. Options include Tata Tiago, budget-friendly hatchbacks, and petrol/CNG variants for easy city driving.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Variant: VXi (O) AGS
Price: ₹4.75 lakh (ex-showroom)
With a 5-speed automatic, this is one of India's cheapest automatic cars. It seats 4 comfortably and has a 68 PS 1-litre petrol engine.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Variant: VXi AGS
Price: ₹5.97 lakh (ex-showroom)
The automatic model is available from the 5-speed VXi variant. It comes in 1-litre and 1.2-litre engine options. Its tall-boy design makes getting in and out easy.
Tata Tiago
Variant: XTA
Price: ₹6.31 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Tiago is Tata's best entry-level automatic. A big plus is that the 5-speed automatic is also available in a CNG version. The Tiago leads in safety and features.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Variant: VXi AGS
Price: ₹7.04 lakh (ex-showroom)
This 5-speed automatic is a favorite among the youth. The automatic is available from the VXi variant with the new 1.2L petrol engine, offering 82 PS for a great drive.
Hyundai i20
Variant: Magna IVT
Price: ₹8.13 lakh (ex-showroom)
This car from the premium hatchback segment has a CVT gearbox. A CVT offers a smoother driving experience than a regular automatic.
