Top 5 best budget electric cycles under Rs 50,000
Electric cycles are gaining popularity in India for their eco-friendliness and affordability. This guide explores five of the best budget electric cycles available in India as of June 2025, catering to various needs and budgets.
Top 5 Electric Cycles
Electric cycles are gaining immense popularity in India due to their eco-friendliness, affordability, and convenience for short-distance travel. Whether you're a student, a working professional, or someone seeking a greener lifestyle, e-cycles are a great choice.
With brands stepping up to offer budget-friendly models under Rs 50,000, the choices are better than ever. In this guide, we'll explore five of the best budget electric cycles available in India as of June 2025.
Affordable E-bikes
The Motovolt Urbn e-bike leads this list, known for its exceptional range and reliable performance. Priced between Rs 45,000 and Rs 47,000, it's equipped with a 3kWh battery that can deliver up to 100–105 km on a single charge under ideal conditions. It supports both pedal assist and throttle mode and takes about 4 hours to fully charge.
The Urbn e-bike boasts a minimalist design perfect for urban riding and is an ideal choice for daily commuters covering long distances who want to avoid frequent charging.
Electric Cycles for City Commute
Next is the Leader E-Power L6 27.5T, an impressive e-cycle priced at just ₹21,999. Despite its budget-friendly price, it comes with a 250W motor, a 7.65Ah detachable battery, front suspension, and dual disc brakes.
Its sturdy build and slightly rugged features make it suitable not just for smooth roads but also for semi-urban pathways and mild off-road conditions. It can deliver a decent range of up to 40 km on a single charge. It's a great choice for city commuters who want value without compromising on quality.
Voltbek Convertible E-cycle
Another notable contender is the Voltbek Convertible Upgradable e-cycle, known for its modular and affordable design. Priced at Rs 13,990, it's among the cheapest electric cycles in India. It supports basic electric functionality with throttle and pedal assist, making it suitable for beginners, students, or those wanting to try e-cycling without a large investment. While its range is moderate (approximately 25–30 km), its design allows for future upgrades, adding long-term value to the purchase.
Hero Lectro
For buyers who prefer brand assurance, the Hero Lectro H5 and C4+ models offer excellent reliability. With prices ranging from Rs 27,000 to Rs 35,000, these bikes offer a range of around 30 km on a full charge and require only 3–4 hours of charging.
Hero Lectro has wide service support across India, making after-sales maintenance hassle-free. The bikes are lightweight, easy to handle, and deliver smooth performance for daily commuting needs.
Best Electric Cycle
Next on the list is the EMotorad Doodle, a stylish electric cycle available for Rs 49,999, ideal for city roads. It offers a range of 35 to 60 km depending on the usage mode and features 5-level pedal assist. Its foldable design makes it easy to carry and store, especially for those living in apartments or using public transport.