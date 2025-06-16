Image Credit : Social Media

Electric cycles are gaining immense popularity in India due to their eco-friendliness, affordability, and convenience for short-distance travel. Whether you're a student, a working professional, or someone seeking a greener lifestyle, e-cycles are a great choice.

With brands stepping up to offer budget-friendly models under Rs 50,000, the choices are better than ever. In this guide, we'll explore five of the best budget electric cycles available in India as of June 2025.