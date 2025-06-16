Hero's Vida VX2 electric scooter is set to launch on July 1st. The new model boasts a fresh design while likely retaining core components from the existing V2 lineup, offering a blend of style and familiar performance.

Hero, the leading manufacturer of two-wheelers, plans to expand its fleet under the Vida name. The VX2, the company's upcoming family electric scooter, is scheduled to be on sale on July 1st of this year. The brand has posted a teaser online ahead of the formal release, giving a sneak peek at the design and style.

Based on the brand's information, it appears that the next item will make a striking fashion statement when it launches. Compared to the current V2 lineup, it will be a little different. The foundations, however, are probably going to stay the same and provide the same level of build quality as the present version.

What can you expect from this electric scooter?

The Vida VX2 model has already been sighted at a dealership without any disguises, as the debut is quickly approaching. The electric scooter's edgy look, as shown in the viral photographs, is probably going to draw in more target customers this time.

It will be equipped with a tiny TFT display, giving the riders instant access to all of the vehicle's crucial information. In addition, it will include a single-piece seat for comfort, a physical key hole, good leg room, and plenty of under-seat storage.

Although the VX2's features and design will change from the V2, the battery, motor, chassis, and electronics are anticipated to be largely the same for both Vida versions. This is probably being done to take use of the production capabilities and componentry that are already in place in order to improve economies of scale.

At now, the company's Vida lineup starts at Rs 74,000, while the V2 Lite with a 2.2kWh battery costs Rs 1.20 lakh, and the V2 Pro (all ex-showroom, Delhi) costs Rs 1.20 lakh.

July 1 is when these new Vidas will be launched and we expect to be riding them soon after, so keep an eye out for our coverage on these new electric scooters.