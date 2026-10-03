Electric Scooters In India 2026: TVS to Vida - Top 4 Brands Leading EV Market
Looking for the top electric scooter brands in India in 2026? Explore four major names shaping the country’s EV market, including TVS, Bajaj, Ather and Vida, and see why their scooters are gaining attention.
எலக்ட்ரிக் ஸ்கூட்டர் விற்பனை
Indian buyers are rapidly switching to electric two-wheelers in 2026. High petrol prices and maintenance costs drive this massive shift. Vahan data shows people registered 15.61 lakh electric two-wheelers between January and September 2026. Customers bought only 9.61 lakh units during the same period last year. The market recorded a solid 62 percent growth with 6 lakh additional registrations. The industry already crossed the 2025 full-year record of 13.42 lakh units in just nine months.
Electric Two-Wheeler Sales
Four major companies drive this massive sales growth. TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy, and Hero MotoCorp Vida together control about 76 percent of the electric two-wheeler market. TVS secured the top spot in September, while Bajaj, Ather, and Hero followed closely. Buyers registered around 1.97 lakh electric two-wheelers in September alone, marking a 7.7 percent jump from August. Vahan data reveals TVS led the September charts with 53,990 registrations. Bajaj recorded 48,383 registrations, and Ather secured 30,477 registrations.
Electric Two-Wheeler Sales
Electric two-wheelers are steadily capturing a bigger slice of the overall two-wheeler market. Vahan data reports that electric vehicles grabbed an 11.5 percent share of total two-wheeler registrations in September 2026. The segment held only an 8.2 percent share in September last year. This data clearly shows how electric vehicles are rapidly replacing traditional petrol scooters in just one year.
Top Companies
These massive sales numbers highlight the intense competition in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. Popular models like TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, and the Vida range heavily boost company sales. Smaller companies are also carving out their own space in the market. River Mobility increased its market share from 1.27 percent in 2025 to 2.46 percent between January and September 2026. This trend proves the market offers great opportunities for both established giants and emerging electric vehicle startups.
9-Month Sales List
The electric two-wheeler market will likely hit even higher numbers with three months still left in 2026. Current data already shows a massive shift in consumer preference. The Indian electric two-wheeler market smashed the 2025 full-year record of 13.42 lakh registrations by hitting 15.61 lakh in just the first nine months of 2026. Fierce competition among top players like TVS, Bajaj, Ather, and Vida, along with the rise of new brands, makes this sector extremely exciting.
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