The electric two-wheeler market will likely hit even higher numbers with three months still left in 2026. Current data already shows a massive shift in consumer preference. The Indian electric two-wheeler market smashed the 2025 full-year record of 13.42 lakh registrations by hitting 15.61 lakh in just the first nine months of 2026. Fierce competition among top players like TVS, Bajaj, Ather, and Vida, along with the rise of new brands, makes this sector extremely exciting.