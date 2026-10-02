Many drivers just turn on their indicators and change lanes immediately to overtake at high speeds. But the rules list several strict restrictions for overtaking. You must generally overtake a vehicle from the right side only. Multi-lane roads do have some exceptions for left-side overtaking under specific safe conditions.

You should never overtake when the traffic ahead is unclear. You must not cross a continuous solid line to overtake. You cannot overtake on curves or blind spots. You must avoid overtaking at junctions, intersections, or pedestrian crossings. You also need to follow these rules strictly near schools, hospitals, and construction zones. Most importantly, you must return safely to the left lane after overtaking.

3. Do not increase your speed while someone overtakes you!

Some drivers think they should speed up and block a car that tries to overtake them. This is highly dangerous. The Motor Vehicle Driving Regulations clearly state that you must not prevent an overtaking vehicle from passing safely or returning to the left lane. You simply should not race someone who overtakes you. You practice safe driving when you maintain a steady speed and avoid unnecessary acceleration.