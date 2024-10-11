Tata Punch to MG Astor: Top cars with 10-inch screen under Rs 15 lakh in India

Discover the top cars in India that offer impressive 10-inch or larger touchscreen infotainment systems for under Rs 15 lakh. From the Citroen C3 to the MG Astor, explore these feature-packed vehicles that redefine in-car entertainment.

Car entertainment systems have evolved from being full of button units and little displays in the past to full touchscreen devices now. As technology advanced, so did automakers' infotainment systems. To attract Indian buyers, Indian automakers have begun to include huge touchscreen infotainment systems with technologies such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in their vehicles. Let's have a look at the automobiles that provide a 10-inch touchscreen or larger entertainment system for less than Rs 15 lakh in India:

1. Citroen C3 The Citroen C3 is one of the most cheap micro SUVs, equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The 10.25-inch touchscreen display is available in the mid-spec Feel trim. The C3 has two petrol engine choices, with 82 BHP and 110 BHP respectively. The C3 Feel version begins at Rs. 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. MG Comet EV The MG Comet EV is one of the most cheap EVs, equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen display. It is also India's most cheap electric car. The 10.25-inch screen is available with the Excite model, and the vehicle is powered by a 17.3kWh battery pack with a stated range of 230 km on a single charge. The MG Comet EV Excite version begins at Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Tata Punch Tata Motors has just revised the Punch's feature list. It is now one of the most cheap Tata models to include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This 10.25-inch screen is offered starting with the Accomplished + model. Tata Punch is available in both petrol and CNG models. The Tata Punch Accomplished+ model begins at Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Tata Altroz Tata Altroz and the Altroz Racer version come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. All three Altroz Racer variations come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, starting with the XZ Lux variant and progressing to the standard Altroz. The Altroz XZ Lux begins at Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Altroz Racer costs Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Astor car SUV

5. MG Astor The MG Astor is one of the most cheap small SUVs in its market, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen display. Starting with the Sprint edition, MG Astor offers a 10.1-inch screen. It comes with two petrol engine choices and Level 2 ADAS capabilities. The MG Astor Sprint model begins at Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

