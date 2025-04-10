Tata Punch EV to Tata Tiago EV: Check out top 5 affordable electric cars

Read Full Gallery

The Indian market is still dominated by petrol and diesel vehicles, but EVs are becoming more and more popular because of their low pollution levels. By encouraging environmentally friendly modes of transportation like electric cars, the Indian government hopes to make the world a greener place. EV vehicles are becoming more and more popular in India as an environmentally beneficial mode of transportation because to its minimal carbon emissions, low pollution levels, and fuel economy. Additionally, these battery-powered vehicles are a fantastic alternative for a wide range of budgets.

1. MG Comet EV The MG Comet EV is currently the most affordable EV vehicle in India, ranking first on the list. This model is ideal for city roads in every way thanks to its many outstanding features and appealing appearance. With its box-like form and 2.9-meter length, this EV model is ideal for four persons. This hatchback has a number of striking features, such as LED headlights, an aero wiper, a digital vehicle key, and a wrapped steering whel. The MG Comet EV is the ideal affordable mobility choice thanks to all these qualities. Price: Starting Rs 6.99 lakh | Range: 230km Also Read | Tata Motors to Mahindra: A look at Tesla's top contenders in India

2. Tata Tiago EV The ex-showroom pricing of the Tata Tiago EV, which ranks second on this list, is Rs 7.99 Lakh. This electric hatchback is a great value for your money because it has a variety of charging choices and battery capacities. A 7-inch infotainment system (touchscreen with Apple Carplay), an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a chilled glovebox, and other notable amenities are included in this variant. Price: Starting Rs 7.99 lakh | Range: 315km



3. Tata Punch EV Nothing compares to the efficiency and elegance of a Tata Punch if you're searching for an EV SUV at a reasonable price. This small SUV boasts a roomy cabin, cutting-edge amenities, and a strong structure. This mini-SUV is the perfect mobility choice for five passengers because of its 1.74-meter length and 2.44-meter wheelbase. View further details about this affordable EV SUV! Price: Starting Rs 10.99 lakh | Range: 315/425 km Also Read | Mahindra XEV 9e to Tata Curvv EV: Top 6 safest electric cars in India as per Bharat NCAP ratings

4. Citroen eC3 The Citroen eC3 is an affordable hatchback EV with distinctive features and specs that comes in 11 different versions. This EV model has a unique appeal and class thanks to its stylish appearance, dual-tone paint, 15-inch alloy wheels with diamond cuts, rear skid plates, etc. Price: Starting 11.69 lakh | Range: 320 km





5. Tata Tigor EV Take a look at this elite Tata EV vehicle. Its dimensions are 3.9 metres long, 2.4 metres wheelbase, 1.7 metres wide, and it can accommodate five people. This electric car is well-liked for its striking appearance and boasts a multi-function steering wheel, automated climate control, and several other appealing features. Price: Starting Rs 12.49 lakh | Range: 315 km

