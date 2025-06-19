Tata Punch: Best mileage, great safety, easy EMI — Why this SUV is loved?
The Tata Punch dominated the Indian SUV market in 2024, lauded for its safety and affordability. A 5-star Global NCAP rating and attractive pricing from ₹6 lakhs to ₹10.32 lakhs fueled its success.
| Published : Jun 19 2025, 05:38 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Asianet News
Tata Punch car
The Tata Punch was the best-selling SUV in India in 2024. Its safety features and price contributed to its popularity. A 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating built trust among Indian consumers.
Image Credit : Google
Pricing Details
The Tata Punch's starting ex-showroom price is ₹6 lakhs, with the top variant priced at ₹10.32 lakhs. It's available in 5 color options.
Image Credit : Google
Getting a Loan
The on-road price of the Tata Punch Pure MT (base model) is around ₹6,88,250. You can get a loan of up to ₹6.2 lakhs, requiring a down payment of approximately ₹68,000.
Image Credit : our own
EMI Details
Assuming a 9% interest rate on a 7-year loan, your monthly EMI would be around ₹10,000. For 6 years, it's ₹11,200; 5 years, ₹12,900; and 4 years, approximately ₹16,000.
Image Credit : Google
Features
The car features a 7-inch semi-digital cluster screen, automatic AC, cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, connected car tech, and push-button start/stop.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Safety
Safety-wise, the car has two front airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and a rear parking camera. It boasts a mileage of 18 km/l and has a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine.
