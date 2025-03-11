Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: 5 affordable black edition cars under Rs 15 lakhs

Read Full Gallery

Discover the most affordable black edition cars available in India for under Rs 15 lakh. These stylish models offer premium aesthetics, enhanced features, and a bold road presence without breaking the bank.

Black edition cars have always been a symbol of elegance, sophistication, and sporty appeal. If you’re looking for a stylish black car without stretching your budget, you’re in luck! Many car manufacturers now offer special black edition models with premium aesthetics, enhanced features, and a bold road presence. The best part? You don’t have to spend a fortune! In this article, we bring you the most affordable black edition cars in India, all priced under Rs 15 lakh. Let’s explore the top picks that blend affordability with luxury!

1. MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition The Comet EV Blackstorm Edition is the latest addition to MG's Blackstorm Edition series. This special edition, which is based on the top-spec Exclusive FC variation, costs Rs 30,000 more than the standard model. Ex-showroom, the MG Comet EV with a battery as a service begins at Rs 7.8 lakh, while the non-BaaS version costs Rs 9.81 lakh. The Comet EV Blackstrom, which costs more, has an all-black exterior with red accents on the body molding, alloy wheels, bonnet branding, fog lamp garnish, and skid plates. The front fenders are adorned with Blackstorm insignia. With black seats and distinctive Blackstorm badging, the cabin's appearance remains white and gray. Mechanically, it is still the same 17.3 kWh battery pack that claims to have a 230 km range. Additionally, the safety suite and feature set are the same as those of the regular model.





Hyundai Exter Knight Edition

2. Hyundai Exter Knight Edition In July 2024, Hyundai unveiled the Exter Knight Edition, which gave the small SUV a dramatic exterior and interior blackout makeover. This special edition's strong appeal is further enhanced by its alloy wheels, dashboard, front and rear skid plates, blacked-out logos, and seat upholstery. Hyundai has included red details throughout the design, such as red brake calipers, grille trim, AC vent highlights, and seat piping, to break up the black monotony and create a dynamic contrast. The Knight Edition comes solely with the higher SX and SX(O) Connect models and comes in a variety of color combinations. Also Read | BIG savings! Tata Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV get benefits up to Rs 1 lakh 3. Hyundai Venue Knight Edition The Venue Knight Edition, another Hyundai on the list, starts at Rs 10.35 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.57 lakh. Prices are all ex-showroom. The Venue Knight Edition's exterior and interior are all black. In contrast to its smaller sister, this version features copper accents on the steering wheel, grille, and air conditioning vents, creating a dramatic contrast. Copper accents are also incorporated into the black seat material. With all the amenities of the regular trims, this special edition is offered in the higher-spec S(O), SX, and SX(O) models. However, a special dual-camera dashcam is included with the SX(O) Knight Edition.

4. Tata Altroz Dark Edition One of the few automakers in India that release dark or black versions of standard models is Tata Motors. The most reasonably priced vehicle in its portfolio to be given this preferential treatment is the Tata Altroz Dark. The outside and inside of the Altroz Dark Edition are completely black. Its covert appearance is enhanced by the makeover, which includes alloy wheels, a black grille, an interior theme, and seat upholstery. This version is further distinguished by subtle yet high-end features including embossed Dark branding on the seat backrests, a Dark version emblem on the front fender, and dark chrome accents on the grille and tailgate. The price range for the Tata Altroz Dark edition is Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 11 lakh. Prices are all ex-showroom. Also Read | Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 | Check FULL list here

Tata Nexon Dark Edition Will Launch Soon

5. Tata Nexon Dark Edition The Tata Nexon Dark Edition, which features an all-black exterior and interior motif for a strong road presence, comes in many varieties, including Creative, Creative Plus, Creative Plus S, Fearless, and Fearless Plus S. It costs Rs 11.70 lakh to start and Rs 15.60 lakh to finish. Prices are all ex-showroom. Its rarity is emphasized by distinctive "Dark Edition" emblems on the front fenders, although the features and safety package are the same as those of the regular Nexon.

