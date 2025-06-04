Image Credit : Tata website

At a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Harrier.ev was introduced to the Indian market. Located just above the Curvv.ev, this is the largest electric SUV in the manufacturer's current portfolio. On July 2, reservations for the electric car will open, and delivery are scheduled for a later time.

Three general trim levels—Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered—will be offered. Additionally, 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack variants are available. Not only that, but the Tata Harrier.ev has a number of special characteristics that make it stand out. Here's the whole story.