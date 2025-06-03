Tata Altroz facelift launched with easy EMI plans – Full price and feature breakdown
Want a new car but worried about the cost? The Tata Altroz Facelift offers a stylish, feature-packed ride with affordable EMI options. Learn more about its price, features, and financing.
Tata Altroz Facelift
Tata Motors launched the diesel version of its premium hatchback, the Altroz Facelift, on May 23, 2025. This model has many changes, notably improved technology and mileage. No compromise on looks, features, or build quality.
Price and Finance Details
The ex-showroom price of the Tata Altroz Facelift diesel variant is Rs 8.99 lakh. On-road price in Delhi is Rs 10.15 lakh, plus Rs 72,000 for registration and Rs 45,000 for insurance.
Down Payment
To own this car, you need a Rs 2 lakh down payment. The remaining Rs 8.15 lakh can be financed. With a 7-year loan at 9% interest, your monthly EMI is Rs 13,126. Total interest is Rs 2,86,584, making the total cost Rs 13,01,584.
Car Design
The new Altroz facelift is sportier and more attractive, with a new front bumper, sharp headlights, T-shaped LED taillights, an LED light bar, a dual-tone bumper, and "Altroz" branding. Available in Dune Glow, Amber Glow, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Royal Blue.
Features
Features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, 6-speaker JBL audio, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, air purifier, cruise control, push-button start, ISOFIX mounts, hill hold, and ABS with EBD.