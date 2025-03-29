user
user icon

Indian hospitality sector to see 7-8% revenue growth in FY26 amid tourism rebound: Report

As per the report the growth will be driven by sustained demand and a rise in Average Room Rates (ARR) strong domestic travel, rebound in foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs), and growing demand from Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

Indian hospitality sector to see 7-8% revenue growth in FY26 amid tourism rebound: Report AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 29, 2025, 11:51 AM IST

The Indian hospitality sector is set to continue its robust growth, with a projected 7-8 per cent increase in Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) for FY26, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.

As per the report the growth will be driven by sustained demand and a rise in Average Room Rates (ARR) strong domestic travel, rebound in foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs), and growing demand from Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

"A further 7-8 per cent growth is projected for FY26, in the range of Rs 5,600-5,700, with ARR climbing to Rs 8,400 - 8,600 driven by sustained demand outpacing new supply," the report added.

In FY25, the branded hotel inventory is anticipated to see an 8-10 per cent RevPAR growth, reaching Rs 5,300-5,400, supported by an ARR of Rs 8,000-8,200 and an occupancy rate of 67-68 per cent.

As of March 2024, India had approximately 180,000 branded hotel rooms, with an estimated more than 80,000 keys in the pipeline over the next five years. Notably, 15-20 per cent of this pipeline is concentrated in key leisure destinations, aligning with the rising demand for tourism and infrastructure expansion.

More than 50 per cent of this upcoming supply is currently under development, reflecting strong investor confidence and a positive market outlook, the report added. The CareEdge further added that the Indian hospitality sector is experiencing an upward cycle, driven by favourable demographics, strong domestic demand surpassing supply growth, rising investments, policy support and continuous improvements in infrastructure and connectivity.

It added that the medium-term demand outlook for the Indian hospitality industry remains positive, as the underlying drivers are projected to remain healthy. According to the report, international tourism in the country experienced a remarkable recovery in 2024, reaching 99 per cent of its 2019 levels --a significant milestone four years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The domestic tourism industry witnessed surging domestic air passenger traffic, which increased from 167 million in FY22 to 270 million in FY23 (62 per cent growth) and further to 307 million in FY24 (13 per cent growth), surpassing pre-COVID benchmarks.

In 9MFY25, domestic air traffic expanded by over 8 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching 247 million passengers, up from 228 million in the same period last year, as per the report.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India not a tariff abuser, Modi govt will handle trade tensions: Ex-US official AJR

India not a tariff abuser, Modi govt will handle trade tensions: Ex-US official

India faces $6 billion export loss to US due to 10% tariffs, could rise to $31 billion at 25%: Emkay AJR

India faces $6 billion export loss to US due to 10% tariffs, could rise to $31 billion at 25%: Emkay

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading AJR

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading

India's economic surge: How GDP doubled to $4.2 trillion in a decade ddr

India's economic surge: How GDP doubled to $4.2 trillion in a decade

No odds no fear can stop willpower Gautam Adani hails employee's bungee jump on wheelchair (WATCH) snt

'No odds, no fear can stop willpower': Gautam Adani hails employee's bungee jump on wheelchair (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Shreyas Talpade REACTS to Chit-Fund scam allegations, calls claims false and baseless NTI

Shreyas Talpade REACTS to Chit-Fund scam allegations, calls claims false and baseless

Authentic Homemade Baklava Recipe Perfect for Eid Celebration sri

Baklava Sweet Recipe for Eid: A Melt-in-Your-Mouth Treat

Ex--Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest HRD

Ex-Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

UAE Gold Rate on March 29 2025: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold rate anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 29: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold rate

Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability here is when you can buy it gcw

Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability – Here’s when you can buy it!

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon
Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Video Icon
Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Video Icon
Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Video Icon