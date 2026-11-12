Information regarding the launch date of Royal Enfield's new Himalayan 750 bike in India is out. This highly anticipated adventure tourer will debut at the Royal Enfield Motoverse 2026 event in Goa. This has naturally spiked excitement among biking enthusiasts.

The Motoverse event is taking place in Goa from the 27th to the 29th. The official price of the Himalayan 750 will be announced here, and bookings are expected to start from the 27th. Customers can pre-book the new bikes early through this.