Want to know how to look after your bike tyres in winter? Here are some key tips to keep your tyres safe by checking pressure and depth as well as avoiding common errors.

New Delhi: With Winter in full swing, our vehicles also get affected. The drop in temperature will affect the air pressure in the tyre. Many bikers assume that the air pressure stays same but that’s not true. Read below for the correct information.

Bike maintenance during Winter

Low air pressure in tyres can cause a lot of problems. It will cause more friction between the road and tyre causing damage. Whereas, high pressure can cause less contact with the road affecting the balance of your bike on rough surfaces. Therefore, you need to monitor the air pressure regularly.

There is no specific guideline for air pressure. It depends on the type of bike, tyre size and weight. However, for regular bikes you will find the front tyre filled with around 25PSI of air and the rear tyre filled with around 28-32PSI. If there is a pillion rider or extra luggage you should increase the rear tyre air pressure.

Things to do during Winter

Ensure the pressure is at the recommended level by the company despite the decrease

The colder temperatures will cause the air to contract causing lower pressure

If you have inflated your tyres to the right pressure during Summer then it’s important to check during Winter.

Inflate to the required pressure if they are low. Don’t increase the pressure.

The best time to check your tyres is in the mornings. After a long period of parking the tyres will be cold, known as cold tyre pressure. Once riding the tyres will warm up and the air pressure will increase. Do not attempt to make the pressure normal by letting air out of the warm tyres.

During winter you should check your tyres every 15 days. If you are travelling long distances everyday you should check before. During long journeys it is essential to check both tyres. Taking good care of your tyres on your vehicle will prevent any future issues.