The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 stands out as a solid choice for those who want punchy power on a budget, sporty looks, and zero maintenance fuss for the daily commute. Bajaj has packed this beast with an updated 124.58 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. You get around 12.1 PS of power and 11.4 Nm of torque, smoothly paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The 2026 edition rocks a rear monoshock suspension, a massive 260mm front disc brake, and a sharp LED headlamp. If you go for the top variant, Bajaj hooks you up with a 5-inch TFT display, Bluetooth navigation, and handy USB charging ports. It delivers a solid mileage of about 45 to 55 km per litre of petrol. Starting at a Delhi ex-showroom price of Rs 92,900, the top model stretches up to roughly Rs 1.04 lakh. The bike carries an 11-litre fuel tank and weighs in at a sturdy 131 kg.