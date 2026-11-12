Honda will likely equip this SUV with its new-generation hybrid tech. A 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine will pair with electric motors. This setup will deliver strong performance along with excellent fuel efficiency. We also expect Honda to offer an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system powered by electric motors.

Though official interior photos aren't out yet, the Avancier sits above the CR-V, meaning it will boast an ultra-premium cabin. Along with the standard 7-seater layout, a 6-seater option with captain seats in the second row is highly possible. Honda will also pack it with a digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and ample space for the 2nd and 3rd-row passengers.