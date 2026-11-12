Honda Avancier 7-Seater SUV To Launch On Dec 1: Will It Rival Fortuner In India?
Honda is gearing up to launch its brand-new 7-seater SUV, the Honda Avancier, globally on December 1 to take on the Toyota Fortuner.
Honda Avancier Takes on Fortuner
A Step Above the Premium CR-V
Modern Exterior Styling
Powerful Hybrid Engine and AWD
Honda will likely equip this SUV with its new-generation hybrid tech. A 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine will pair with electric motors. This setup will deliver strong performance along with excellent fuel efficiency. We also expect Honda to offer an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system powered by electric motors.
Though official interior photos aren't out yet, the Avancier sits above the CR-V, meaning it will boast an ultra-premium cabin. Along with the standard 7-seater layout, a 6-seater option with captain seats in the second row is highly possible. Honda will also pack it with a digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and ample space for the 2nd and 3rd-row passengers.
Global Market Focus and India Launch Chances
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