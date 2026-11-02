A completely new 750cc parallel-twin engine sits at the heart of the Himalayan 750. Royal Enfield upgraded its existing 648cc twin-cylinder platform to build this new motor. The engine features an air and oil-cooled setup along with a 270-degree crankshaft. The company designed it to deliver a unique exhaust note, strong low and mid-range performance, and excellent highway cruising speeds.

The engine will likely produce around 55 to 65+ HP power and 60 to 70 Nm torque. Royal Enfield will pair this engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The bike also gets a ride-by-wire throttle system and electronic riding assists for precise throttle response.