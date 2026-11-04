Royal Enfield kicks off Season 4 of its Himalayan ice hockey program, focusing on professional training for goalies, coaches, and officials to foster community-led growth ahead of the 2027 REIHL and Spiti Cup winter sports tournaments.

Royal Enfield Launches Season 4 of Himalayan Ice Hockey Program

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Royal Enfield announced the fourth season of its developmental Ice Hockey programme in the Himalayas, continuing its focus on building local expertise through comprehensive training pathways for players, coaches and match officials. The season opens with a first-ever dedicated Goaltender Training Programme, from November 9-13, 2026, at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Leh. The calendar expands with coach, referee and player training in Leh, Dehradun and Gurugram, led by internationally experienced instructors, according to a release.

Drawing talent from Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the initiative strengthens the grassroots expertise required to sustain winter sport in the region, ahead of the developmental Leagues - Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League (REIHL) and the Spiti Cup- in January-February 2027. The season begins with a series of specialised training programmes designed to build local capacities and elevate competitive standards. For the first time, a dedicated Goaltender programme has been introduced, led by Matt Darlow, an international goaltending coach. Darlow will train the goalies from Ladakh and Spiti, adding specialist goaltending expertise to the training pathway.

Training and Capacity Building

Coach and player training will be conducted as part of the season’s structured development programmes to build long-term coaching capacity. Referee training will be conducted by Peter Gebei, an IIHF-certified ice hockey professional with over four decades of experience as a player, referee and officiating coach, returning for his second year. Bidisha Dey, Executive Director, Eicher Group Foundation, said, “Ice Hockey in the Himalayas belongs to the communities who play it, and our role is to help them build the capabilities to sustain it on their own terms. In Season 4, our goal is to strengthen the local expertise that underpins the sport, equipping local players, coaches, and officials with specialised, world-class skills. Each coach and player trained this season takes us a step closer to a fully community-owned sport, laying the foundational ground for India's future on the global winter stage.”

Upcoming Leagues and Community Engagement

The season’s grassroots Learn to Play training will be held from December, 2026 to February, 2027, followed by India’s highest-altitude tournaments: the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League (REIHL) in Leh and the Spiti Cup in Kaza. REIHL, organised in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh, and the Spiti Cup, organised alongside the Ice Hockey Association of Lahaul-Spiti (IHALS), are both entering their fourth year of partnership with Royal Enfield. While REIHL has grown into a key platform for emerging talent through competitive winter sport in the region, the Spiti Cup anchors grassroots engagement across remote villages such as Losar, Lalung, Keylong, Lahaul and Sagnam.

Himalayan Community Festivals

Royal Enfield Social Mission’s engagement with the Himalayan communities extends beyond the rink. The third edition of Journeying Across the Himalayas, taking place from December 3–9, 2026, at Travancore Palace, New Delhi, is a community-driven festival celebrating stories of and from the Himalayas. The festival will feature an ice hockey experience, including a locker-room setup, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with the sport and gain a deeper understanding of its significance in the lives of Himalayan communities.

Review of Previous Season Achievements

The 2026 edition of the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League and the Spiti Cup featured men’s and women’s competitions, while the Spiti Cup also featured an Under-18 Boys category. Teams came from Leh, Nubra, Changthang, Sham, Kharu, Drass, Kargil, Shakar Chiktan and Zanskar regions in Ladakh, and from Lahaul and the Centre, Pin, Sham and Tod zones of Spiti in Himachal Pradesh. REIHL featured 11 men’s and five women’s teams, with Kharu fielding teams for the first time, while Lahaul made its debut in the Spiti Cup’s Senior Men’s category. Humas Warriors and Sham Eagles won the REIHL men’s and women’s titles, respectively. In the Spiti Cup, Centre Zone claimed both the men’s and women’s titles, while Sham Zone won the Under-18 title. (ANI)