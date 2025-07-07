English

Travel Guide: 7 Cleanest, Most Hygienic Countries to Visit in Monsoon

lifestyle Jul 07 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Google
1. Japan

A pioneer in cleanliness, Japan boasts spotless streets, high sanitation standards, and ultra-clean public restrooms.

2. Switzerland

Known for its pristine landscapes and disciplined public behavior, Switzerland maintains strict hygiene in both cities and countryside.

3. Singapore

Often called the cleanest country in Asia, Singapore enforces strict laws to ensure litter-free streets and well-maintained infrastructure.

4. New Zealand

With its eco-conscious citizens and strong environmental policies, New Zealand offers fresh air, clean towns, and sparkling natural beauty.

5. Iceland

Low pollution levels, clean water, and well-maintained public spaces make Iceland a refreshing monsoon destination.

6. Canada

From its organized cities to vast national parks, Canada scores high on cleanliness, recycling systems, and pollution control.

7. Norway

Norway combines scenic fjords with sustainable living, ensuring that both urban and rural areas remain exceptionally clean.

