Ola Electric Roadster X deliveries delayed, early buyers frustrated
Ola Electric's first electric bike, the Roadster X, has yet to begin deliveries, leaving enthusiasts frustrated.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
OLA Roadster X: Launched in February at Rs74,999, Ola Electric has yet to deliver a single unit. A new report suggests buyers will have to wait longer. According to IANS, Ola Electric has delayed Roadster X shipments for the third time. Initially slated for March, deliveries are now postponed.
OLA continues to provide reasons for the delay. Last month, Ola filed that Roadster X production had begun at Futurefactory, Tamil Nadu, with deliveries soon.
Now, the deadline is missed again. A stock market filing indicates a May start. Ola Electric is already under scrutiny for inflating February sales figures by including 1,395 Roadster X pre-orders, despite no deliveries.
Ola Roadster: Specs & Features
The Roadster X comes in two variants: X and X+. Roadster X offers three battery options (2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh) paired with a 7 kW motor (9.4 bhp). It reaches 118 kmph and accelerates 0-40 kmph in 3.1 seconds. The 4.5 kWh version offers a 252 km range.
The Roadster X+ has a 4.5 kWh or 9.1 kWh battery and an 11 kW motor (14.75 bhp), reaching 125 kmph and 0-40 kmph in 2.7 seconds. The 4.5 kWh version offers a 252 km range, while the 9.1 kWh version with 4680 Bharat cells boasts a 501 km range.