Ola Electric Holi offers: Get up to Rs 27,750 off on S1 Air and S1 X+! Check FULL details

Ola Electric Scooter announces a limited-time Holi discount offer, valid from March 13-17, significantly reducing the price of S1 Air and S1 X+ variants. This move aims to boost sales and regain market share after recent criticism.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

Holi is being celebrated across the country. Many brands have announced special discounts for Holi. Now, Ola Electric Scooter has announced a discount offer for Holi to increase sales and attract new customers. With this discount, Ola Electric Scooter is now available at a very low price.

article_image2

This is a limited period Holi offer, valid from March 13 to March 17. Customers who book an Ola Electric Scooter within this period will get this offer. A discount of Rs 27,750 has been announced, significantly reducing the price of the Ola scooter.


article_image3

Ola's Holi discount offer is available on the Ola S1 variant scooter. The S1 Air and S1 X+ (Gen 2) scooters can be purchased with the Holi discount offer. The Ola S1 Air is priced at Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom). A Holi discount of Rs 27,750 is offered on this scooter. The Ola S1 X+ scooter is priced at Rs 82,999 (ex-showroom) and has a discount offer of Rs 22,000.

article_image4

After the discount, the S1 Air is now priced at Rs 63,249 (ex-showroom). The Ola S1 X+ scooter is priced at Rs 60,999 (ex-showroom). Discounts are also available on other Ola scooters in the S1 range. The recently launched S1 Gen 3 range scooter has a discount of Rs 25,000.

Also Read | Ola S1 Pro Gen 3: Upgrades, specifications and features you need to know

 

article_image5

After the discount offer, the Ola S1 Gen 2 scooter is priced at Rs 69,999 (ex-showroom). The Ola S1 Gen 3 scooter is priced at Rs 1,79,999. Ola is also offering an additional offer of up to Rs 10,500, including extended warranty, one year of free OS Move, and other benefits.

article_image6

Ola has created a stir in the market with its Holi offer. After facing criticism, Ola is now looking to regain its market share. It has taken a new step by announcing a huge discount for Holi.

Also Read | Ola S1 Pro Gen 3: Upgrades, specifications and features you need to know

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kia Syros to Tata Curvv: 5 budget-friendly cars with panoramic sunroof under Rs 15 lakh gcw

Kia Syros to Tata Curvv: 5 budget-friendly cars with panoramic sunroof under Rs 15 lakh

Tata Harrier EV coming soon? Check out 3 expected key advantages over the diesel model gcw

Tata Harrier EV coming soon? Check out 3 expected key advantages over the diesel model

Bajaj GoGo EV launched in India: Check features, price, range and more gcw

Bajaj GoGo EV launched in India: Check features, price, range and more

Tata Nexon to Honda Amaze: Check out 5 affordable cars with paddle shifters gcw

Tata Nexon to Honda Amaze: Check out 5 affordable cars with paddle shifters

Tata Harrier EV breaks cover: 500+ km range, AWD and cutting-edge tech! gcw

Tata Harrier EV breaks cover: 500+ km range, AWD and cutting-edge tech!

Recent Stories

Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times ddr

Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times

Actress Sona Heiden refuses to act with comedian Vadivelu due to past conflicts; Read on NTI

Actress Sona Heiden refuses to act with comedian Vadivelu due to past conflicts; Read on

Honda Activa EV: Check amazing features, range and other details of electric scooter gcw

Honda Activa EV: Check amazing features, range and other details of electric scooter

Football transfer rumours: Manchester United eye Osimhen swap, Van Dijk set to leave Liverpool and more snt

Football transfer rumours: Manchester United eye Osimhen swap, Van Dijk set to leave Liverpool and more

PHOTOS Alia Bhatt Inspired Lehengas Under Rs 25k Online RBA

(PHOTOS) Alia Bhatt Inspired Lehengas Under Rs 25k Online

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon