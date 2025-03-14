Ola Electric Holi offers: Get up to Rs 27,750 off on S1 Air and S1 X+! Check FULL details

Read Full Gallery

Ola Electric Scooter announces a limited-time Holi discount offer, valid from March 13-17, significantly reducing the price of S1 Air and S1 X+ variants. This move aims to boost sales and regain market share after recent criticism.

Holi is being celebrated across the country. Many brands have announced special discounts for Holi. Now, Ola Electric Scooter has announced a discount offer for Holi to increase sales and attract new customers. With this discount, Ola Electric Scooter is now available at a very low price.

This is a limited period Holi offer, valid from March 13 to March 17. Customers who book an Ola Electric Scooter within this period will get this offer. A discount of Rs 27,750 has been announced, significantly reducing the price of the Ola scooter.

Ola's Holi discount offer is available on the Ola S1 variant scooter. The S1 Air and S1 X+ (Gen 2) scooters can be purchased with the Holi discount offer. The Ola S1 Air is priced at Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom). A Holi discount of Rs 27,750 is offered on this scooter. The Ola S1 X+ scooter is priced at Rs 82,999 (ex-showroom) and has a discount offer of Rs 22,000.

After the discount, the S1 Air is now priced at Rs 63,249 (ex-showroom). The Ola S1 X+ scooter is priced at Rs 60,999 (ex-showroom). Discounts are also available on other Ola scooters in the S1 range. The recently launched S1 Gen 3 range scooter has a discount of Rs 25,000.

After the discount offer, the Ola S1 Gen 2 scooter is priced at Rs 69,999 (ex-showroom). The Ola S1 Gen 3 scooter is priced at Rs 1,79,999. Ola is also offering an additional offer of up to Rs 10,500, including extended warranty, one year of free OS Move, and other benefits.

Ola has created a stir in the market with its Holi offer. After facing criticism, Ola is now looking to regain its market share. It has taken a new step by announcing a huge discount for Holi.

