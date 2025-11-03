New Honda Livo 2025 Promises 65 KMPL Mileage, Priced at Rs 77,000
The Honda Livo 2025 bike is available in two variants: drum and disc brake. Its 109.51cc engine with eSP technology delivers a mileage of 60-65 km per liter.
Image Credit : Google
Honda Livo 2025
The Honda Livo 2025 is available in two variants. The drum brake variant costs Rs. 77,492, and the disc brake variant is Rs. 80,059. It's a great choice for budget buyers.
Image Credit : bikewale
Low-cost bike
The Honda Livo 2025 has a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It produces 8.7 bhp of power and 9.3 Nm of torque. The 4-speed gearbox ensures a smooth ride.
Image Credit : our own
Honda new bike
In real-world use, the Honda Livo 2025 gives 60-65 kmpl. With its 9-liter tank, you can travel up to 600 km on a single fill. eSP technology improves fuel efficiency.
Image Credit : bikewale
Honda Livo features
Key features include a digital instrument cluster, ECO indicator, service reminder, CBS (Combi-Braking System), side-stand engine cut-off, and front disc/rear drum brakes.
