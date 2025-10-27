Honda Motor Co. has made a strategic equity investment in OMC Power, an Indian distributed renewable energy company, to accelerate its 1 GWp clean energy portfolio. The partnership will focus on developing advanced energy storage solutions.

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): In a notable development for India's clean energy and storage landscape, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has made a strategic equity investment in OMC Power, a distributed renewable energy (DRE) company driving energy transition at grass roots. This partnership brings together Honda's global technological leadership and OMC's distributed energy & deep rural expertise to accelerate its journey towards 1 GWp clean energy portfolio.

As per a press release, the alliance aligns with Honda's global vision of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and contributes to India's clean energy transition and circular economy ambitions.

Rohit Chandra, co-founder & CEO, OMC Power, said, "This partnership with Honda marks a pivotal moment in OMC's journey. Together, we are unlocking a new era of sustainable innovation by integrating innovative energy storage solutions into our distributed energy systems. This model reflects the vision of Make in India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat﻿, driving local innovation, strengthening energy security, and enabling inclusive growth. By combining global expertise with India's entrepreneurial spirit, we are building scalable solutions that will shape the future of storage-based clean energy solutions."

Honda and OMC have demonstrated the potential of repurposing Honda's detachable and portable batteries, initially used in electric two and three-wheelers, for innovative storage-based clean energy solutions. When integrated with OMC's systems, "these batteries are already providing reliable power to remote schools, clinics, telecom towers, small businesses, and solar rooftops," the release said. This pioneering model, slated to commence by January 2026, will extend the lifecycle of EV batteries while addressing the needs of storage-based stationary applications.

Minoru Kato, Executive Officer, Chief Officer for Motorcycle and Power Products Operations, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, said, "Honda believes that electrified mobility products can contribute not only as a means of transportation but also to the advancement of energy systems for our customers and their local communities. In India, where the shift toward electric motorcycles is progressing, Honda will strive to establish a resource-circulating value chain by facilitating the repurposing of end-of-life electric motorcycle batteries. Through this initiative, with a comprehensive approach from the perspective of both our products and business activities, Honda will contribute to addressing societal issues and making people's daily lives more enjoyable."

The release stated that, through this strategic alliance, Honda and OMC will co-develop advanced energy storage solutions, creating a new business vertical for OMC. The partnership will enable large-scale deployment of storage-based solutions for mini grid stabilisation, telecom infrastructure, rooftop hybrid solar solutions, and other distributed energy applications.

It will also complement OMC's four core business areas: rooftop hybrid solar solutions, energy storage for telecom infrastructure, solar energy systems for commercial and industrial customers, and mini grid technologies. Additionally, it will open new opportunities in India's electric mobility value chain, positioning OMC as a key player in battery reuse and Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) models.

With Honda's strategic investment, OMC Power is poised to fast-track its 1 GWp portfolio ambition and contribute towards India's ambition to be a global leader in decentralised energy solutions. (ANI)

