10-Crore Surprise! Vignesh Shivan Gifts Nayanthara Luxury Rolls Royce (PHOTOS)
Actress Nayanthara celebrated her 41st birthday yesterday, and her husband Vignesh Shivan gifted her an expensive car.
Image Credit : instagram
Vignesh Shivan Gifted Rolls Royce Spectre Car To Nayanthara
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are Kollywood's star couple. They dated for about 7 years before tying the knot in 2022. They have twin boys, Uyir and Ulag, born via surrogacy.
Image Credit : instagram
Nayanthara's Birthday
Actress Nayanthara celebrated her 41st birthday yesterday. Wishes poured in on social media, and updates from her upcoming movies were also released to celebrate the occasion.
Image Credit : instagram
Vignesh Shivan's Wish
Vignesh Shivan posted a heartfelt birthday message for Nayanthara, calling her his 'life' and 'beauty,' and expressing his deep love and prayers for her happiness.
Image Credit : instagram
Vicky gifts a Rolls Royce car
Along with his wishes, Vignesh gifted Nayanthara a pricey Rolls-Royce Spectre, reportedly worth ₹10 crore. The couple posed with their sons in the new luxury car.
