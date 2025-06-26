MG Motor to hike prices by up to 1.5% across lineup from July 1, 2025
MG Motor will increase prices by up to 1.5% on its entire lineup, including Windsor EV, Comet EV, and others, starting July 1, 2025. This price revision is attributed to rising input costs and economic adjustments.
Car Price Hike
JSW MG Motor India has officially announced a price increase across its lineup, effective July 1, 2025. Customers planning to purchase Windsor EV, Comet EV, and other MG vehicles will soon have to pay more, as the company is set to increase prices by up to 1.5 per cent.
According to MG, the price revision is due to rising input costs and the need for economic adjustments. However, the exact price hike will vary depending on the specific model and variant.
Windsor EV Price Hike July
The MG lineup in India offers a variety of electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The most affordable option is the Comet EV, starting at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is followed by the Windsor EV, priced at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Among the ICE models, the Astor starts at ₹11.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Moving further up, the popular Hector comes at ₹17.5 lakh (ex-showroom), while the premium Gloster SUV stands as the flagship model at ₹41.07 lakh (ex-showroom).
Luxury Cars
MG's electric vehicle lineup continues to attract buyers with its innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model. This unique offering allows customers to purchase the EV without the battery cost, thereby significantly reducing the upfront price.
By paying for the battery separately as a service, customers can enjoy EV ownership at a much more affordable price, which helps MG further its electric mobility mission in India.
Cyberster Car
In an effort to strengthen its presence in the premium and luxury vehicle market, MG Motor has announced several upcoming high-end models. Among them is the M9 Limousine, which marks the company's entry into the luxury car segment.
Additionally, MG is set to introduce the Cyberster, an electric convertible sports car aimed at customers seeking performance-oriented EVs coupled with futuristic design and advanced features.
MG Gloster
Complementing this shift towards premium offerings, MG will introduce a new dealership network called MG Select. This exclusive retail experience is designed to cater to the needs of luxury car buyers with personalized services.
Furthermore, the company has unveiled the Majestor, a potential luxury SUV concept based on the Gloster platform. Expected to launch in the coming months, the Majestor affirms MG's strategy to expand its premium footprint in the Indian automotive market.