JSW MG Motor India has officially announced a price increase across its lineup, effective July 1, 2025. Customers planning to purchase Windsor EV, Comet EV, and other MG vehicles will soon have to pay more, as the company is set to increase prices by up to 1.5 per cent.

According to MG, the price revision is due to rising input costs and the need for economic adjustments. However, the exact price hike will vary depending on the specific model and variant.