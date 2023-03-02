Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MG Motor names its upcoming Smart EV as 'Comet'; know its inspiration

    MG Motor India has announced that its new small EV has been christened as Comet for the Indian market. According to the brand, the name derives inspiration from the 1934 British airplane which participated in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 3:12 PM IST

    MG Motor India has announced the name of its upcoming Smart EV as ‘Comet’. The famous British aircraft that competed in the 1934 England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race is the source of the name. The current lineup of cars from MG Motor India includes models like the Hector, which was inspired by a British World War II fighter aircraft constructed in the late 1930s. Similar to that, the Gloster is called after a British-built jet-engine prototype aeroplane that made its first flight in 1941.

    According to MG Motor India, the "Comet" will be a small vehicle for crowded metropolitan areas with rising gasoline prices, a lack of parking places, and rising pollution. Electric cars can help lessen the effect on the climate, save money, and provide ease and efficiency. MG asserts that "Comet" takes this objective a step further by offering seamless transportation that is linked, automated, electric, and shared.

    According to reports, the MG Comet compact EV's interior features may include a sizable single-piece screen that homes the multimedia system and a completely digital instrument panel, slender AC vents on the centre dashboard, and rotating handles for operating the AC.

    Speaking further about the upcoming vehicle, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said: “We at MG, through ‘Comet’, intend to take the needed decisive steps and a 'leap of faith' in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us. The urban mobility is at a point of inflexion where new age solutions are needed to address both the current as well the forthcoming challenges. As we move further into the digital age, we will witness an exceedingly large number of innovations that could range from futuristic technologies to unique designs to clean mobility and many others. .”

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 3:12 PM IST
