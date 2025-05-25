The Kia Carens Clavis and Hyundai Alcazar are vying for dominance in the Indian MPV market. This comparison examines their petrol variants, focusing on price, features, and performance to help families choose the ideal vehicle.

With the recent introduction of the Kia Carens Clavis, a high-end seven-seater intended to take on long-standing competitors like the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Hyundai Alcazar, the Indian MPV market is seeing intense rivalry. Family-oriented consumers looking for a combination of comfort, functionality, and contemporary amenities are catered to by these cars. This is a thorough comparison of their gasoline-powered models, emphasizing features, cost, and performance.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Hyundai Alcazar: Price

The Carens Clavis comes in a wide variety of prices, from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 21.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Top-spec automatic trims cost Rs 21.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the basic HTE 1.5 Petrol MT begins at Rs 11.49 lakh.

The Hyundai Alcazar is the most expensive base-level model, with prices starting at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Executive 1.5 Petrol MT seven-seater and going up to Rs 21.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 7-Speed DCT Signature six-seater DT.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Hyundai Alcazar: Features and interiors

The sophisticated Triton Navy and Beige dual-tone interior of the Kia Carens Clavis is on display. It has an opulent dashboard with elements of pad print and plush leatherette seats. The Clavis, which leads its class, has a huge 67.62 cm (26.62-inch) panoramic split display with a 12.3-inch digital driver display and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. It also has wireless OTA (over-the-air) update capabilities and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A dual-pane panoramic sunroof, adjustable 64-color ambient lighting, and a leatherette-wrapped double D-cut steering wheel all contribute to the luxurious atmosphere.

The vehicle has flexible seating for six or seven people, with thoughtful features such as a Boss Mode walk-in lever for easy adjustment of the front passenger seat, second-row captain seats with slide, recline, and electric one-touch tumble functionality, and reclining third-row seats with a 50:50 split and full-flat fold capability. Comfort is further enhanced by ventilated front seats, a 4-way powered driver's seat, an integrated air purifier on the seat back, roof-mounted diffused air vents, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. A smart dashcam, a multipurpose switch for infotainment and temperature control, five USB Type-C connectors, and a 12V outlet are among the convenience features.

The Hyundai Alcazar has a redesigned interior with a chic dual-tone scheme of Haze Navy and Noble Brown. It has electrically adjustable driver and passenger seats, as well as ventilated seating in the front and second rows. For added comfort, the driver's seat has an adjustable thigh cushion and memory settings.

Additionally, the Alcazar makeover has sophisticated horizontally integrated air vents, twin 10.25-inch infotainment and instrumentation screens, and dual-zone automated temperature control with a touch-sensitive AC interface. A second-row wireless charging pad, a magnetic phone holder on the driver's console, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, and a voice-activated panoramic sunroof are among the extra features. There are presently ten regional and two international languages supported by the system interface.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Hyundai Alcazar: Under the hood

The 1.5-liter normally aspirated engine of the Clavis produces 113 horsepower and 144 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine produces 158 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque. Six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, or seven-speed DCT for the turbo-petrol are available transmission options.

The 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine of the Alcazar produces 158 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque, which is comparable to the turbo performance of the Clavis. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT.