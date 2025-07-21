The all-electric MG M9 luxury car has been launched in India under the premium sub-brand MG Select. Priced at Rs 69.90 lakh, it boasts opulent interiors, a powerful battery, and top-notch safety features.

The MG M9 — the Presidential Limousine, is an all-electric luxury car that JSW MG Motor India has formally introduced under its new premium sub-brand MG Select. It is priced at Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the M9 are currently being accepted for a nominal fee of Rs 1 lakh via the MG Select website and exclusive experience facilities located in 13 cities. Deliveries of the M9 are scheduled to start on August 10, 2025. The M9 is available in three colour options: Pearl Lustre White, Metal Black, and Concrete Grey.

MG M9: Exteriors

With a striking trapezoidal grille, split LED headlights and a sleek waterfall-style rear LED light bar, the appearance radiates dominance. For added convenience and security, it is equipped with 19-inch ContiSeal self-sealing tires.

MG M9: Interiors

The MG M9's interior has Presidential Seats with 16-way adjustment, heating, ventilation, and eight massage functions that are all controlled via an Intelligent Arm Rest. Cognac brown leather upholstery, a 13-speaker high-end sound system, and ambient lighting with 64 colours enhance the opulent experience. The M9 is both luxurious and functional with to its twin yacht-style sunroof and 1720 litres of storage capacity, which includes a 55 litre frunk.

MG M9: Battery

The 90-kWh NMC battery that powers the MG M9 has an amazing certified range of 548 km. In just 30 minutes, the powertrain can charge from 30% to 80% thanks to its quick charging capacity, which also produces 245 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque. Every purchase of the M9 also comes with a 3.3-kW portable charger and an 11-kW wall box charger.

MG M9: Safety & Other Details

The M9, which has received 5-star safety ratings from both EURO NCAP and ANCAP, is made of high and ultra-high strength steel and is intended to provide the highest protection available. A driver monitoring system, Level 2 ADAS features, and seven airbags all contribute to increased safety.

In order to offer a customised and engaging customer experience, the MG M9 will be shown and sold through 14 MG Select Experience Centres located in key cities.