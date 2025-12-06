Huge Savings! Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cuts Prices, Offers Rs 3 Lakh Discount on One Model
Maruti Suzuki is offering big discounts on popular cars from its Nexa division. This includes models like the Invicto, Ciaz, Jimny, Ignis, and Fronx, giving customers a chance to save up to ₹2.15 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki cars are super popular among the middle class across the country. The company has now started offering deals on cars from its Nexa division, and we'll get into the details about that.
Maruti Invicto
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is getting its biggest discount ever. The car's price starts from ₹24.97 lakh, and the top model goes for ₹28.61 lakh. You'll get a massive discount of ₹2.15 lakh on this car.
Maruti Ciaz
In the car segment, the Maruti Ciaz has been doing well so far. This car has sold in large numbers, and you can get a discount of ₹1.30 lakh on it. The car's price starts from ₹9.09 lakh, and the top model goes up to ₹11.89 lakh.
Maruti Jimmy
The Maruti Jimny falls into the jeep category and was launched in the market to compete with the Thar. Its price starts from ₹12.32 lakh, and the top model goes up to ₹14.45 lakh.
Maruti Ignis (AMT)
The Maruti Ignis has its own unique set of customers who love to buy this car. You can get a discount of a whopping ₹60,000 on this car.
Maruti Fronx
The Maruti Fronx is a widely purchased car. Customers love buying it because of its good ground clearance. Customers can get a discount of a whopping ₹88,000 on this car.
