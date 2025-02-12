Maruti Suzuki offers up to Rs 48,100 discount on WagonR – Limited-time deal!

Maruti Suzuki is offering a discount of up to Rs 48,100 on its highest-selling car, the WagonR. The offer is valid on both 2024 and 2025 models until February 28th and includes features like a new engine, improved mileage, and advanced technology.

Maruti offers a discount on the highest-selling budget car

Maruti Suzuki WagonR stands as one of Maruti Suzuki India's highest-selling vehicles and has maintained its position as a popular choice among consumers for many years. Following the recent model launch, its sales have experienced a significant surge. Also Read | Tata Nexon to Kia Syros: Top 5 Maruti Brezza alternatives you can buy

Highest Selling Car

The company offers a discount of up to Rs 48,100 To further boost sales of this hatchback this month, the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 48,100. This offer applies to both 2024 and 2025 model years, and customers can avail of this promotion until February 28. So, if you're considering purchasing this vehicle, it's essential to be aware of the available discount. Also Read | Maruti Invicto alternatives: From Tata Safari to Mahindra XUV700; check out 5 top 7-seater cars

Best Mileage Car

Features of the new car The new WagonR features the next-generation K-series 1.5-liter Dual-Jet WT engine, which incorporates Smart Hybrid technology. This engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission and produces 103 horsepower and 137Nm of maximum torque. The manufacturer confidently states that fuel efficiency has improved, with the manual variant achieving 20.15 km/l and the automatic variant achieving 19.80 km/l.

Best Family Car

Equipped with a 360-degree camera, this vehicle boasts advanced technology that provides comprehensive information. This camera integrates with the car's 9-inch SmartPlay Pro Plus touchscreen infotainment system. It was jointly developed by Suzuki and Toyota. The infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing users to view the vehicle's surroundings on the screen while seated inside. Also Read | Toyota Innova Hycross to Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Check out 5 most affordable hybrid cars in India

Budget Car

For the first time, a wireless charging dock has been included in the vehicle, offering the convenience of charging smartphones without cables. It supports fast charging and incorporates safety measures to prevent overheating. Additionally, various connectivity features are available from Maruti, enhancing the luxury and sophistication of this compact SUV. Note: Prices may vary slightly depending on location, dealer, and model variant. It is always recommended to contact your local dealer for the most accurate pricing and availability information.

Latest Videos