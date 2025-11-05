Maruti Suzuki India has become the only carmaker in the country to achieve 3 crore cumulative domestic sales. This historic milestone was reached in 42 years, with sales growth accelerating over time.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, has achieved a historic milestone of 3 crore cumulative domestic sales, becoming the only carmaker in India to cross this landmark figure. The company reached this feat within 42 years of starting operations in the country.

According to Maruti Suzuki, it took the company 28 years and 2 months to sell its first 1 crore cars, followed by 7 years and 5 months to reach the next crore. The latest 1 crore units were sold in a record 6 years and 4 months, marking the fastest growth phase in the company's journey.

Among the 3 crore vehicles sold, Alto emerged as the most popular model with over 47 lakh units sold, followed by Wagon R with more than 34 lakh units, and Swift with over 32 lakh units. Other strong performers like Brezza and Fronx also feature among the top 10 best-selling models in Maruti Suzuki's portfolio.

The company began its journey in 1983 when the first Maruti 800 was handed over to a customer on December 14, ushering in what became a revolution in India's automobile sector.

Today, Maruti Suzuki retails 19 models across multiple powertrain and transmission options, offering more than 170 variants to Indian consumers.

Commenting on the achievement, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “When I look at the length and breadth of India and think that 3 crore customers have placed their trust in Maruti Suzuki to realize their dream of mobility, it fills me with humility and gratitude. Yet, with car penetration at approximately 33 vehicles per 1,000 people, we know our journey is far from over. We will continue to make every possible effort to bring the joy of mobility to as many people as we can, while also be an asset to both the economy and the environment at the same time.”

