Maruti Suzuki Dzire Bookings: Know price, range, features and other details

The recently launched 4th generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is witnessing a surge in bookings due to its impressive features.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has dominated the Indian sedan market since its 2008 launch, followed by the second and third generations in 2012 and 2017. In November 2024, the 4th-gen Dzire arrived with major design, feature, and powertrain upgrades. According to Maruti Suzuki, the Dzire crossed the overall production milestone of 3 million units, showcasing its success. Now, if you are planning to buy the Dzire, here are the details of its 4th-gen model available in the markets:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price: Available in four broad trims - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, the Dzire is priced from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh. The CNG variants' prices start at Rs 8.74 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Powertrain: It gets a new 1.2-litre NA, 3-cylinder, petrol engine delivering 82 PS and 112 Nm. It is available with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT option. In addition, it gets an optional CNG powertrain with a power output of 70 PS and 102 Nm. It is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission.



Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage: The claimed fuel efficiency figures for the new Dzire are as follows: 24.79 kmpl for petrol MT, 25.71 kmpl for petrol AMT, and 33.73 km/kg for CNG variants. These are ARAI-certified figures.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Features: The 4th-gen Dzire offers a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a single-pane electric sunroof, cruise control, an analogue driver display, a wireless phone charger, and automatic AC vents.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety Features: Its safety kit includes six airbags as standard, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera (front, rear, and two side cameras on ORVMs), and more. It received a 5-star rating in its Global NCAP crash test.

Alternatives: It is not the only option you have in the respective segment, the Dzire has alternatives in the form of the Hyundai Aura and the Honda Amaze. The Aura also offers CNG variants, while the Amaze is the most affordable ADAS-equipped car in the country.

Latest Videos