Mahindra XUV700 facelift unveiled: New design, features and hybrid in the works
The Mahindra XUV700 is getting a facelift, featuring a redesigned grille, new headlamps, and potentially new tech upgrades. Expected to launch in late 2025 or early 2026, the updated SUV may also include a plug-in hybrid variant.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Mahindra XUV700 Facelift 2026
Mahindra is updating its popular XUV700 SUV. Road tests reveal a redesigned grille and new headlamps, hinting at a bolder look. More details are expected soon.
XUV700 2026 Features
New circular headlamps, similar to those seen on the Mahindra Thar, are visible. The side profile and alloy wheel design seem to be retained from the existing model. The upcoming XUV700 facelift is expected to raise the bar in the segment with new features.
Mahindra XUV700 New Model
Reports suggest Mahindra might incorporate elements from its upcoming XUV.e9 model. This could include a refreshed dashboard, new infotainment upgrades, and ventilated seats. An upgraded Harman Kardon sound system, digital key technology, and a self-parking feature might also be part of the new package.
XUV700 Facelift Spy Shots
Mahindra is unlikely to change the existing powertrain setup drastically. However, with the company's increasing focus on sustainable mobility, there's speculation that Mahindra might use this facelift opportunity to introduce a plug-in hybrid variant.
XUV700 Hybrid Release
While Mahindra hasn't announced an official timeline, market speculation points towards a late 2025 or early 2026 launch for the facelifted XUV700. The updated XUV700 promises to attract both loyalists and new-age buyers looking for performance, comfort, and modern technology.