The Bold Edition enhances the design and interiors of the Mahindra Bolero SUVs while retaining their existing engines and mechanics.

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the Bolero and Bolero Neo Bold Edition, based on the top-spec variants. The Indian automobile four-wheeler manufacturer has upgraded the Bolero Neo with additional styling elements that further enhance its road presence. This is a much-needed refresh for both SUVs as it has been a long time since they received any changes.

2025 Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra dropped the official video of the Bolero and Bolero Neo Bold Edition on its official social media handles. Based on the video clip, the Bolero sports the popular Diamond White colour with three graphics on the side and door panels. It gets a full-black front grille contrasted with two dark grey or gunmetal finish vertical slats. The Mahindra logo, on the other hand, gets a bright chrome touch. The front bumpers house fog lamps in a black panel with a metallic finish and yellow graphics. On the side body panel and before the D-pillar, the Bolero flaunts its Bold Edition badging. Mahindra has tweaked the tail lamps, which are clear lens.

The interior design and layout remain the same, retaining the basic Bluetooth-enabled sound system. The digital information cluster of the Bolero Bold Edition reads the Driver Information System, which provides instant details such as current mileage, trip distance, open doors, and more.

Powered by a 1493 cc diesel engine, this powertrain generates 75 bhp of power at 3600 rpm and 210 Nm of torque at 1600 - 2200 rpm and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Bold Edition

The Bolero Neo Bold Edition gets a chrome-finish front grille with silver finish mesh. The front bumper of the Neo Bold Edition features a honeycomb grille, inside which fog lamps are fitted. The spare wheel cover and rear air conditioning vent are in black. Apart from having a dark theme in the cabin, it features black upholstery, neck-rests, and seatbelt covers.

The Bolero Neo Bold Edition is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine, which produces 98.5 bhp of power at 3750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque at 1750 - 2250 rpm.