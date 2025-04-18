The Suzuki Avenis OBD-2B variant is attractively priced at Rs 93,200 (ex-showroom), while the special edition is available at Rs 94,000. Designed for young and dynamic riders, this standard model comes in four vibrant color options.

This scooter has a 124.3cc single cylinder 4-stroke engine. It ensures smooth rides and efficient performance. Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology and advanced fuel system enhance acceleration and fuel economy. This makes it an excellent urban mobility solution.