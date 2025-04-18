LIMITED time offer! Rs 5,000 cashback and full financing on Suzuki scooters
Suzuki is offering a ₹5,000 cashback and 100% financing on select scooter models like Burgman Street, Access 125, and Avenis. These limited-period offers aim to boost sales. Visit your nearest Suzuki showroom for more details.
If you are planning to buy a scooter, Suzuki has offered a great deal. Customers buying scooters are offered a cashback of Rs 5,000. Not only this, 100 percent finance facility is also provided. Suzuki has released amazing limited period offers on its popular scooter models Burgman Street, Access 125 and Avenis.
As part of this special campaign, customers can get a cashback of ₹Rs 5,000 with an unconditional loan benefit of up to 100%. These offers are available at select dealerships. It also aims to increase sales throughout the year and increase customer satisfaction. Interested buyers are advised to visit their nearest Suzuki showroom for more details before the offer period ends.
The Suzuki Avenis OBD-2B variant is attractively priced at Rs 93,200 (ex-showroom), while the special edition is available at Rs 94,000. Designed for young and dynamic riders, this standard model comes in four vibrant color options.
This scooter has a 124.3cc single cylinder 4-stroke engine. It ensures smooth rides and efficient performance. Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology and advanced fuel system enhance acceleration and fuel economy. This makes it an excellent urban mobility solution.
Known for its maxi-scooter styling and comfort, the Suzuki Burgman Street is available in two variants. The base variant starts at Rs 95,800. The premium EX variant is available at Rs 1,16,200 (ex-showroom). The Burgman EX is offered in three colours. At the same time, the standard model is available in seven colours. Both variants have the same OBD-2B compliant 124.3cc aluminum engine, which produces 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of torque.
The updated Suzuki Access 125 now complies with Euro 5+ norms and comes in three variants. They are Standard, Special Edition and Ride Connect Edition. Priced at Rs 81,700 (ex-showroom), it comes in Pearl Grace White and Metallic Matte Black. It has five notable colors including 2.
The Access 125 includes a Bluetooth console, improved fuel efficiency and comfortable seating. This makes it a favorite among daily commuters and families.