Kia India will increase prices across its vehicle portfolio by up to 2% from July 1, 2026, due to rising input costs. The price revision will vary across models. Tata Motors also announced a price hike for its commercial vehicles.

Kia India on Thursday announced that it will increase prices across its vehicle portfolio by up to 2 per cent from July 1, 2026, citing rising input costs and higher operational expenses.

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In a press note, the automaker said the price revision will be applicable across its model range and is aimed at addressing the impact of increasing costs. "Kia India... has announced a price revision of up to 2% across its model range, effective 1st July 2026," the company said.

Reason for Price Revision

The company attributed the move to cost pressures being faced by the industry. "The revision is necessitated by rising input costs and an overall increase in operational expenditure," Kia India said.

The automaker said it has tried to limit the burden on customers by absorbing a substantial portion of the increased costs. "Kia India remains committed to offering its customers the best-in-class products and ownership experience and has endeavoured to keep the price increase to a minimum by absorbing a significant portion of the cost escalation internally," the company said.

According to the company, the increase will differ across products and variants. "The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, ensuring that the overall value proposition of each offering is maintained," the press note added.

Automakers Adjust Prices Amid Rising Costs

The announcement comes at a time when several automakers are adjusting prices to offset rising production expenses. Earlier on Thursday, Tata Motors announced that it will increase prices across its commercial vehicle portfolio by up to 2.5 per cent with effect from July 1, 2026, citing rising commodity prices and higher input costs.

The parallel announcements by Kia India and Tata Motors indicate that automakers continue to face cost pressures from raw materials and operations, prompting companies to revise vehicle prices while attempting to absorb part of the increase internally. (ANI)