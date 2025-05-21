Kia has revealed the official mileage figures for the Carens Clavis. Here are the details for both petrol and diesel variants.

The 1.5-liter petrol engine delivers 15.34 kmpl with a 6-speed manual transmission. It produces 115 bhp of power and 144 Nm of torque. The 1.5-liter turbo diesel engine delivers 19.54 kmpl with a 6-speed manual transmission and 17.50 kmpl with an automatic transmission. It produces 116 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.