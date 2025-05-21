Kia Carens Clavis mileage REVEALED! Check out its petrol and diesel figures
Kia has revealed the official mileage figures for the Carens Clavis. Here are the details for both petrol and diesel variants.
| Published : May 21 2025, 04:55 PM
1 Min read
The 1.5-liter petrol engine delivers 15.34 kmpl with a 6-speed manual transmission. It produces 115 bhp of power and 144 Nm of torque. The 1.5-liter turbo diesel engine delivers 19.54 kmpl with a 6-speed manual transmission and 17.50 kmpl with an automatic transmission. It produces 116 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.
The diesel model of the Clavis gives excellent mileage. It gets mileage comparable to small cars like the Maruti WagonR. The WagonR with a 1.0-liter petrol engine delivers 25.19 kmpl. With a 32-liter tank, it will travel 806 km on a full tank.
The Clavis diesel with a 45-liter tank will travel 880 km on a full tank. The Clavis's direct competitor is the Maruti Suzuki XL6. It delivers 20.97 kmpl. Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Rumion are said to deliver 26.11 kmpl.
