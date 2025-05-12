Kia India has officially started taking bookings for the Kia Carens Clavis for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Buyers can put their names for the new Kia MPV at the nearest dealerships or online ahead of its launch on May 23.

The Kia Carens Clavis offers three engine options: a 1.5-liter petrol, a 1.5-liter turbo petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel.