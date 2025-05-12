Kia Carens Clavis bookings open in India for Rs 25,000 ahead of May 23 launch
Kia India has opened bookings for the Carens Clavis, launching on May 23rd. The new MPV boasts upgraded features like Ice Cube LED headlamps, a panoramic display, and Level 2 ADAS capabilities.
| Published : May 12 2025, 11:11 AM
1 Min read
Kia India has officially started taking bookings for the Kia Carens Clavis for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Buyers can put their names for the new Kia MPV at the nearest dealerships or online ahead of its launch on May 23.
The Kia Carens Clavis offers three engine options: a 1.5-liter petrol, a 1.5-liter turbo petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel.
The Kia Clavis may look similar to the Carens, however, it features several changes to set it apart. It gets exterior elements such as Ice Cube MFR LED headlamps, signature Digital Tiger Face, and Star Map LED connected tail lamps.
The Clavis features an interior designed for maximum comfort and advancement. The brand has integrated a walk-in lever for sliding the first-row passenger seat. The Clavis boasts a 26.62-inch dual panoramic display panel, a significant upgrade from the previous model.
The Kia Carens Clavis is supported by Level 2 ADAS features, with 20 autonomous features. The Clavis's safety suite includes a 360-degree camera, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and more.
