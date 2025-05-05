The Honda Elevate EV will be built on the same platform as its ICE counterpart. The mid-size SUV is said to have a "smooth and connected" setup due to its high tensile steel. This not only reduces the overall weight of the vehicle but also improves crash safety performance, stability, and handling.

The Elevate's highly efficient body structure ensures smooth operations by stiffening the C-pillars and the rear tailgate opening area. Export Plans: The new Honda Electric SUV or Elevate EV will be a global product for the brand. It will be manufactured at Honda's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.

The India-made EV will be exported to several overseas markets, where the Amaze and City sedans are already present. Honda plans to export 50 to 70 percent of the EV's total production.