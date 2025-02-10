Honda Activa at SPECIAL price for armed forces – Check deal and features of vehicle

Honda and many other motor vehicle manufacturers are implementing discounts and promotional offers to boost sales. Discover how to purchase the Honda Activa, one of India's best-selling scooters, at a discounted price through CSD.

Published: Feb 10, 2025

Honda Activa Tax Savings

Honda and many other motor vehicle manufacturers are implementing discounts and promotional offers to boost sales. Dealerships reportedly have a substantial inventory of unsold vehicles. In this climate, companies are attempting to increase sales by any means necessary. Two-wheelers are now subject to the same taxation as automobiles.

Honda Activa at CSD

Honda Two-Wheelers India is offering the Activa tax-free this month through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD). Various brands offer vehicles through CSD, exempt from taxes, to armed forces personnel at competitive prices. Personnel purchasing through CSD pay only 14% GST instead of the standard 28%. The Honda Activa's ex-showroom price at CSD is Rs 66,286.

Discounted Honda Activa

The civilian ex-showroom price for the Activa STD is Rs 76,684, resulting in a Rs 10,398 price reduction, translating to a tax saving of up to Rs 10,680 depending on the variant. Individuals without family in the armed forces can explore purchasing through friends or acquaintances.

Honda Activa Mileage

The Honda Activa features a 110cc engine delivering 7.73 bhp and 8.9 Nm of torque, with a CVT gearbox, silent start, and combined braking system. It has telescopic front forks, a single rear spring, drum brakes, and a 5.3-liter fuel tank, providing approximately 45-50 km/l mileage. Features include LED headlights, DRLs, an external fuel cap, and a smart key that automatically locks/unlocks the scooter.


