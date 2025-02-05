Honda Activa 7G: Next-gen scooter to come with advanced features | Here's what we know

Planned for a 2025 release, the Honda Activa 7G is set to be the next evolution of India's most beloved scooter. With cutting-edge technologies and design in a refined theme, it promises to be a trendsetter in India's two-wheeler market.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 10:37 AM IST

Honda Activa 7G: 68km Mileage & Rider Comfort

Industry sources are tight-lipped, but the Activa 7G is expected to have several impressive upgrades. A fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity will likely be a key feature, allowing riders to view essential information and access their smartphones. Enhanced features like navigation, call alerts, and music controls will be integrated into the dashboard.

budget 2025
article_image2

Honda Activa 7G Mileage

The Activa 7G may receive a complete facelift with smoother lines, more aggressive styling, and the possibility of LED lighting, giving it a fresh and dynamic look. Comfort and convenience will be further enhanced with increased under-seat storage and improved ergonomics.

article_image3

Honda Activa 7G Price

Performance and Smooth Engine

The new Honda Activa 7G scooter may feature a 109.51cc single-cylinder BS6 fuel-injected engine, generating a maximum of 8.84 Nm of torque and 7.79 PS of power. It is said to achieve a mileage of 68 km per liter. Like other Honda scooters, it is expected to offer class-leading mileage, making city and highway drives effortless.

article_image4

Honda Activa

Safety and Technology

Safety will be paramount, and the Activa 7G will likely include several safety features. Combined Braking Systems (CBS) or Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) may be standard or optional upgrades, further enhancing rider safety. Modern technologies like a geo-fencing feature might also be integrated for added security.

article_image5

High Mileage Scooter

Activa 7G: An Epitome of Progress

The Honda Activa 7G is more than just a new scooter; it represents the evolution of two-wheeler technology in India. With its focus on innovation, safety, and rider comfort, the Activa 7G is poised to set new benchmarks in the Indian two-wheeler market. Official details and launch dates are eagerly awaited, but one thing is certain: the Honda Activa 7G is set to continue its reign as the undisputed king of Indian scooters.

