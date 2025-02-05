Honda Activa 7G: Next-gen scooter to come with advanced features | Here's what we know

Planned for a 2025 release, the Honda Activa 7G is set to be the next evolution of India's most beloved scooter. With cutting-edge technologies and design in a refined theme, it promises to be a trendsetter in India's two-wheeler market.

Honda Activa 7G: 68km Mileage & Rider Comfort

Industry sources are tight-lipped, but the Activa 7G is expected to have several impressive upgrades. A fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity will likely be a key feature, allowing riders to view essential information and access their smartphones. Enhanced features like navigation, call alerts, and music controls will be integrated into the dashboard.

Honda Activa 7G Mileage

The Activa 7G may receive a complete facelift with smoother lines, more aggressive styling, and the possibility of LED lighting, giving it a fresh and dynamic look. Comfort and convenience will be further enhanced with increased under-seat storage and improved ergonomics.

Honda Activa 7G Price

Performance and Smooth Engine The new Honda Activa 7G scooter may feature a 109.51cc single-cylinder BS6 fuel-injected engine, generating a maximum of 8.84 Nm of torque and 7.79 PS of power. It is said to achieve a mileage of 68 km per liter. Like other Honda scooters, it is expected to offer class-leading mileage, making city and highway drives effortless.

Honda Activa

Safety and Technology Safety will be paramount, and the Activa 7G will likely include several safety features. Combined Braking Systems (CBS) or Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) may be standard or optional upgrades, further enhancing rider safety. Modern technologies like a geo-fencing feature might also be integrated for added security.

High Mileage Scooter

Activa 7G: An Epitome of Progress The Honda Activa 7G is more than just a new scooter; it represents the evolution of two-wheeler technology in India. With its focus on innovation, safety, and rider comfort, the Activa 7G is poised to set new benchmarks in the Indian two-wheeler market. Official details and launch dates are eagerly awaited, but one thing is certain: the Honda Activa 7G is set to continue its reign as the undisputed king of Indian scooters.

