Dino Morea OPENS up on break-up with Bipasha Basu; Here's what he said

Dino Morea recently reflected on his past relationship with Bipasha Basu, revealing their emotional breakup during the filming of Raaz. Despite the initial struggles, time helped them heal, and they eventually rekindled their bond as close friends after overcoming the challenges

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Breakup and Challenges:

Dino Morea recently opened up about his breakup with Bipasha Basu, revealing that their relationship ended during the filming of Raaz. The actor admitted that he was the one who initiated the separation due to unresolved issues. Despite attempts to fix their relationship, they eventually chose to go their separate ways

article_image2

Emotional Struggles

Dino recalled that the breakup was particularly tough for Bipasha, and facing each other on set daily made the situation even harder. He expressed how difficult it was to see someone he cared about deeply going through pain, especially while working together


article_image3

Healing Process:

Acknowledging the emotional turmoil they experienced, Dino emphasized that time played a crucial role in helping both of them heal. He firmly believed that, no matter how painful the situation was, time would eventually ease their distress.

Rebuilding Friendship

Over time, the bitterness between them faded, and they managed to reconnect as friends. Dino reflected that although the initial phase was marked by intense emotions, they ultimately realized the value of their bond and chose to maintain a positive relationship.

