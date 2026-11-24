Hero VIDA VX2 targets budget-conscious buyers who want a removable battery. Apartment dwellers without dedicated parking plug points will find this feature a absolute lifesaver. You can choose from four battery options ranging from 2.2 kWh to 4.4 kWh. The top-spec Plus 4.4 kWh variant delivers a certified range of 187 km on a single charge.

A 6 kW motor powers the scooter, pushing the base model to a top speed of 70 kmph and the top model to 90 kmph.

A standard charger juices up the large battery in 5 hours and 8 minutes. You can also use a fast charger to hit 20 to 80 percent charge in just 2 hours and 28 minutes.

Hero has priced this EV between Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.61 lakh (ex-showroom).