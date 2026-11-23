A fresh brand has entered the Indian luxury EV market. BYD's sub-brand Denza has launched its flagship electric car, the Z9 GT, in India. The company priced it at Rs 1.56 crore (ex-showroom).

Buyers can book this car by paying Rs 10 lakh. Denza also brought its D9 MPV model to the market alongside this. The Z9 GT is not your regular sedan or SUV. It is a unique four-door shooting brake car. The roof slopes to the back, and the cabin looks quite long. It looks completely different and stylish compared to other cars on the road.