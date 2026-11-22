Total dealer dispatches for electric two-wheelers in India touched around 2.24 lakh units in October. This marks an almost 93 percent growth compared to the same month last year. Bajaj Chetak might hold the top rank in individual models, but TVS hits 69,797 units if you combine both TVS iQube and Orbiter models. So, we clearly see a difference between individual scooter model rivalry and total brand sales competition. This fight in the electric vehicle market will definitely heat up in the coming months.