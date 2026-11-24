Tata CNG Cars: Top 5 Tata Cars Giving the Best Mileage in 2026
If you want great mileage, check out these top 5 Tata CNG cars in India for 2026. We break down their prices, engine specs, and real-world mileage figures right here.
Top 5 Tata CNG Cars to Watch Out for in 2026
For buyers looking to cut down their fuel bills in India, Tata Motors offers a solid lineup of factory-fitted CNG cars. Models like the Tiago, Altroz, and Punch deliver great mileage with low running costs. In the compact SUV space, the Nexon also stands out as a practical CNG option. Based on claimed mileage, specs, and ex-showroom prices, here are the top 5 Tata cars you should keep an eye on in 2026.
Tata Tiago iCNG
The Tiago iCNG is the most affordable car in the Tata Motors lineup. It packs a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol-CNG engine. In CNG mode, it pushes out about 73.5 PS of power. This 5-seater comes with both 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. You can expect the ex-showroom price to range roughly between Rs 5.80 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh.
According to older ARAI-certified reports, the manual variant delivered 26.49 km/kg, while the AMT variant gave 28.06 km/kg. The same engine choices continue in the 2026 facelift model. While official mileage figures for the new facelift aren't out yet, a mixed driving test by Autocar India saw the updated CNG-AMT variant record a combined mileage of 33.33 km/kg.
Tata Tiago iCNG
The Tiago iCNG is the most affordable car in the Tata Motors lineup. It packs a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol-CNG engine. In CNG mode, it pushes out about 73.5 PS of power. This 5-seater comes with both 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. You can expect the ex-showroom price to range roughly between Rs 5.80 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh.
According to older ARAI-certified reports, the manual variant delivered 26.49 km/kg, while the AMT variant gave 28.06 km/kg. The same engine choices continue in the 2026 facelift model. While official mileage figures for the new facelift aren't out yet, a mixed driving test by Autocar India saw the updated CNG-AMT variant record a combined mileage of 33.33 km/kg.
Tata Tiago iCNG
The Tiago iCNG is the most affordable car in the Tata Motors lineup. It packs a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol-CNG engine. In CNG mode, it pushes out about 73.5 PS of power. This 5-seater comes with both 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. You can expect the ex-showroom price to range roughly between Rs 5.80 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh.
According to older ARAI-certified reports, the manual variant delivered 26.49 km/kg, while the AMT variant gave 28.06 km/kg. The same engine choices continue in the 2026 facelift model. While official mileage figures for the new facelift aren't out yet, a mixed driving test by Autocar India saw the updated CNG-AMT variant record a combined mileage of 33.33 km/kg.
Tata Tiago iCNG
The Tiago iCNG is the most affordable car in the Tata Motors lineup. It packs a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol-CNG engine. In CNG mode, it pushes out about 73.5 PS of power. This 5-seater comes with both 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. You can expect the ex-showroom price to range roughly between Rs 5.80 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh.
According to older ARAI-certified reports, the manual variant delivered 26.49 km/kg, while the AMT variant gave 28.06 km/kg. The same engine choices continue in the 2026 facelift model. While official mileage figures for the new facelift aren't out yet, a mixed driving test by Autocar India saw the updated CNG-AMT variant record a combined mileage of 33.33 km/kg.
Tata Nexon iCNG
The Tata Nexon is India's first factory-fitted turbocharged CNG car. It offers better performance compared to regular CNG cars. It features an SUV design, top-notch safety features, and twin-cylinder technology. Its 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol-CNG engine produces 100 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque.
Equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox, this 5-seater car is priced roughly between Rs 8.35 lakh and Rs 13.30 lakh. While its claimed mileage is 24 km/kg, a field test by Autocar recorded it at 18.55 km/kg.
Get all the latest Automobile News, including updates on Electric Vehicles, new car and bike launches, reviews, and auto industry trends. Stay informed about mileage comparisons, performance insights, and expert opinions to guide your next vehicle choice. Download the Asianet News Official App for all the latest updates from the world of automobiles.