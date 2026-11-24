The Tiago iCNG is the most affordable car in the Tata Motors lineup. It packs a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol-CNG engine. In CNG mode, it pushes out about 73.5 PS of power. This 5-seater comes with both 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. You can expect the ex-showroom price to range roughly between Rs 5.80 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh.

According to older ARAI-certified reports, the manual variant delivered 26.49 km/kg, while the AMT variant gave 28.06 km/kg. The same engine choices continue in the 2026 facelift model. While official mileage figures for the new facelift aren't out yet, a mixed driving test by Autocar India saw the updated CNG-AMT variant record a combined mileage of 33.33 km/kg.