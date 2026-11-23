Maruti Victoriis strong-hybrid variants come with total benefits up to Rs 1.40 lakh. Petrol variants get up to Rs 90,000, and CNG variants get up to Rs 75,000 total benefits. Buyers get a Rs 20,000 consumer offer exclusively on strong-hybrid variants. You will not get this on petrol and CNG variants.

You receive an exchange bonus up to Rs 50,000 for strong-hybrid variants and up to Rs 30,000 for petrol and CNG variants if your old car is less than 10 years old. This bonus drops to Rs 35,000 for strong-hybrid variants and Rs 15,000 for petrol and CNG variants if the old car is over 10 years old.

You can grab an extra exchange bonus on all Victoriis variants if you own a Hyundai i10, Hyundai i20, Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, or Mahindra XUV 3XO. Dealerships offer up to Rs 15,000 if the car is under 6 years old, up to Rs 10,000 for 6 to 10 years, and up to Rs 5,000 for over 10 years.

Existing Maruti customers grab a Rs 30,000 loyalty bonus for Victoriis strong-hybrid variants and Rs 20,000 for CNG and petrol variants. You get a scrappage benefit up to Rs 45,000 for strong-hybrid variants, up to Rs 25,000 for petrol variants, and up to Rs 20,000 for CNG variants when you scrap your old car. Maruti provides a Rs 15,000 corporate bonus for strong-hybrid and petrol variants to employees working in Maruti-approved corporate firms.