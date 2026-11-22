Along with the price hike, Hero has introduced three new colours for the Special Edition. You can now get this model in Matte Grey, Matte Vernier Grey, and Candy Blazing Red. The company has not changed the colour options for the other variants. Similarly, the bike gets no mechanical or engine updates. If you want a front disc brake, you have to pick the XTEC variant. The XTEC is the only model in the Splendor Plus lineup that offers a front disc brake.