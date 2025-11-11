Hero Vida VX2 Go: Budget-Friendly Electric Scooter with 100 km, Home-Charging and More
Hero MotoCorp has launched the new VX2 Go 3.4 kWh electric scooter under its Vida brand. This model comes with features like a 100 km range, a removable battery, and Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS).
Hero Vida Electric Scooter
Hero MotoCorp launched the new VIDA VX2 Go 3.4 kWh electric scooter in India. It offers a 100 km range on a single charge. Price starts at Rs. 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).
VX2 Go Model Launch
An upgrade, the VX2 Go 3.4 kWh has a dual removable 3.4 kWh battery for easy home charging. It hits 70 km/h with its 6 kW motor and offers Eco and Ride modes.
Hero VIDA VX2 Go
The VIDA VX2 Go 3.4 kWh keeps the old VX2 design with a flat floorboard, spacious seat, and 27.2L storage. Its suspension is tuned for Indian roads for a comfy ride.
Hero VIDA VX2 Go Price
Hero's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) lets you rent the battery. This drops the price from Rs. 1.02 lakh to just Rs. 60,000, with a running cost of Rs. 0.90/km.
New VIDA VX2 Go 3.4 kWh Scooter
Sales for the VIDA VX2 Go 3.4 kWh begin in Nov 2025. The VX2 line now has three models, offering options for all types of riders, from commuters to performance fans.